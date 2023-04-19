Jonas Brothers Planning ‘Secret Show' in Fort Worth

If you’re a sucker for the Jonas Brothers, then get ready, because the trio says they are planning to perform on April 26 in Fort Worth.

They made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, teasing the three secret shows they have planned. The other two will be in Los Angeles on April 25 and Baltimore on April 28.

Live Nation Dallas says the Jonas Brothers will be performing at Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall at the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Heads up Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Baltimore… We’re coming to town for three secret shows on April 25th, 26th and 28th! pic.twitter.com/lVJu8qe8W3 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 18, 2023

Those wishing for a chance to snag tickets must register online through Ticketmaster's Verified Fans, by Thursday, April 20 at noon for the lottery-style ticket process.

This will be the second time the Jonas Brothers have performed in the last few months, as they were the halftime headliners for the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game last season.