Johnson County

Johnson County Toddler Dies in Swimming Pool Accident

A police crime scene tape close-up
aijohn784/Getty Images

A Johnson Country child is dead after an swimming pool accident on Saturday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a residence in the 700 Block of County Road 1104A in Rio Vista concerning a missing child.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Deputies when they arrived, they searched the property for the child. Fire department personnel and Rio Vista police officers also assisted in the search.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

cvs pharmacy 1 hour ago

CVS Health Offers Free Heart Screenings This Week

Texas governor 2 hours ago

Former Texas GOP Senator to Challenge Greg Abbott for Governor of Texas

The property included an in-ground pool which was described as murky with no visibility, deputies said.

According to sheriff's deputies, the child was located in the bottom of the pool and was unresponsive.

Fire department personnel began administering CPR at the scene, and the child was later transported to Cooks Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth by helicopter.

The Sheriff's Department was later notified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office that the child did not survive.

This article tagged under:

Johnson CountydrowningJohnson County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us