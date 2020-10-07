Johnson County Sheriff's Office Looking for Driver Involved in Hit-and-Run

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, a teenager was riding his bicycle on County Road 527 between 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle described as a green or grey pickup truck.

Officials said the truck was possibly a Chevrolet S-10, a Toyota Tacoma, or a pickup of similar size.

The driver reportedly fled the scene towards County Road 602 without stopping to check on the victim, officials said.

According to officials, the front left bumper of the pickup truck is damaged.

Anyone with who witnessed the incident, has surveillance cameras in the area, or has information concerning this incident should contact Lieutenant Keven George at 817-556-6058, DPS Trooper Cozart at 817-556-6060, or Crime Stoppers at 800-794-8477.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.