The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspected car burglar.

The suspect who was caught on camera burglarizing vehicles near Winnett Road and East Bethesda on Jan. 21.

Anyone with information about these car burglaries should contact Detective A. Richards at 817-556-6058 or email arichards@johnsoncountytx.org.