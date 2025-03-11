Over the past two weeks, homes across North Texas have suffered significant damage due to straight-line winds.

A family in the Johnson County community of Grandview narrowly escaped Saturday’s storm and strong winds that decimated the metal structure they have been living and working in.

For Crystal Calvillo, starting all over feels daunting when you’ve lost your home and your business in a single storm.

“It’s been very hard, and we cannot see the light,” she said.

A 6,000-square-foot metal building doubled as the family’s cabinetry business RD Custom Cabinets and temporary living space.

The family has lived on the property for about a year with plans to build a house as soon as construction prices fall.

On Saturday, the family awoke to winds between 80 and 90 miles an hour tearing through their structure located along County Road 101.

“All of a sudden you hear this big boom, and water comes through our ceilings and my husband said get up get the kids ready get their clothes on,” she recalled. “Whenever he got out, he said ‘Crystal, the whole building is gone,’ and he just kneeled down crying and I was like I could not believe it.”

A box truck inside her husband’s workshop was blown onto its side.

The family’s small apartment attached to the structure began to give way.

Calvillo, her husband, their 4- and 9-year-olds, and her visiting parents managed to drive out of harm’s way.

The family made it to Alvarado and later returned to their 11-acre property.

They found mangled metal scattered around and the structure’s anchors ripped from the concrete foundation.

The family is especially concerned because surrounding structures, including smaller ones on their property, were not destroyed by the winds.

They later made a grim discovery. Their missing cats were lost in the storm.

Fortunately, their puppy named Manchas (Spanish for ‘Spots’) ended up at a neighbor’s home.

“We’re just thankful to be alive,” said Calvillo. “We’re thankful for everybody who came out. They helped us rebuild the little house but everything inside is wet, so we have to tear everything out.”

Johnson County Emergency Management responded to the property and connected the family with the American Red Cross, according to Jamie Moore of the department.

Calvillo’s husband and her father spent hours clearing piles of debris on Tuesday, determined to rebuild.

They’ve tried to put small children at ease. They’ve asked if they’ll be forced to move and whether they’ll still attend the same schools.

Calvillo says they will move forward with building a new workshop, their dream home on the property, with a tornado shelter.

She urges North Texans to ensure their living structures are safe and to have clothes and a first aid kit ready at a moment’s notice.

“We survived because we’re like really fast to responding to stuff,” she said. “As soon as my husband heard the wind, he said, ‘Get up, get the kids' clothes ready’ like we just exited.”

There is a fund set up benefiting the family at Grandview Bank.

The family also has a verified GoFundMe account.