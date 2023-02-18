Johnson County Deputy and ‘Longest-Serving Peace Officer' Bill Hardin Dies

Johnson County Sheriff's Department Deputy Bill Hardin, known as the “oldest and longest-serving peace officer in the world” has died. He was 99.

“Bill was a true living legend. The oldest and longest-running Peace Officer in the world. But more than that he was our brother and our friend,” the Johnson County Sheriff’s department said in an announcement on Facebook. “Bill never failed to share his knowledge with our new deputies and was always ready with a handshake and a smile.”

Hardin began his career with the Fort Worth Police Department on Feb. 1, 1947, where he worked foot patrol, mounted patrol and in the narcotics division. He also served with the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo for 17 years.

After retiring from Fort Worth PD, Hardin then served with Tarrant and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for the last 28 years. Hardin was also a military veteran, serving our country in World War ll.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes released a statement in remembrance of Hardin.

“Deputy Hardin was a dedicated and selfless public servant which was exemplified by his long career in law enforcement,” Chief Noakes said. “I offer my sincerest condolences to all who knew him and worked with him. He will be deeply missed and his legacy will continue to inspire us all.”