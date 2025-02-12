Johnson County declares state of disaster due to contaminated land

Johnson County officials declared a state of disaster on Tuesday after the discovery of "forever chemicals" in local agricultural land.

The contamination comes from perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, that stem from contaminated biosolids fertilizer.

Testing confirmed PFAS contamination in soil, groundwater, surface water and animal tissue throughout the affected area. There have been reported deaths of fish and cattle in the affected areas of contamination, according to a statement from the Johnson County Judge.

Johnson County held a town hall Tuesday night to provide residents with more information. During the town hall, Dana Ames, the environmental crime investigator for Johnson County, cited a complaint made on Dec. 29, 2024, that led to the investigation and testing of the land.

"Through a very exhaustive and extensive investigation, we did a lot of testing with the assistance of scientists," said Ames. "Our test results were absolutely shocking."

The emergency declaration cites extensive testing that revealed dangerous levels of PFAS, with levels several hundred times higher than the United States Environmental Protection Agency considers safe for drinking water.

Contamination poses an immediate threat to the county's agriculture, drinking water and public health.

"The situation threatens the very foundation of our agricultural community and the safety of our residents," said County Judge Chrispther Boedeker. "We are taking immediate action to protect our citizens and support our farming community through this crisis."

The disaster declaration enables Johnson County to seek immediate federal assistance for affected agriculture procedures. Officials have requested Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to join the declaration and seek federal disaster assistance, according to a statement from the county judge's office.