John Paul Mitchell Systems building distribution center in Wilmer, expanding HQ

John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS) is expanding its corporate headquarters into Southern Dallas County, where it'll also establish a new global product distribution center, according to the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The expansion into Wilmer will bring about 80 jobs and will include a $12 million capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $654,000 has been extended to JPMS. Additionally, the company has been offered an $8,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus from the state.

John Paul Mitchell co-founder John Paul DeJoria, who lives in Austin, said he was honored to receive the grant that allowed them to establish the facility in Texas.

“I’ve resided in Austin for 25 years and have the privilege of being deeply involved with the community — I know this initiative plays a key role in encouraging businesses like ours to invest in the local economy. We’re grateful to Gov. Abbott and the State of Texas for their warm welcome and support and look forward to contributing to the entrepreneurial spirit and economic growth that make Texas such a special place to do business," DeJoria said.

State and local leaders, including the governor, State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, State Rep. Aicha Davis, D-Dallas, and Wilmer Mayor Sheila Petta, all touted the job creation and the benefits the facility will bring to the Wilmer area while crediting the incentives from the Texas Enterprise Fund with attracting business to the state.

“This investment brings not only new jobs and economic development but also increased visibility to Wilmer as a destination for major industry," Petta said. "We are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for our residents and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our local economy and future growth.”

JPMS is one of the world’s leading professional hair care brands, distributing its products under familiar brands like Paul Mitchell, Tea Tree, and Neuro to over 30 countries.