Job Market Looking Better Now Than 1 Year Ago for College Grads

Thousands of college graduates will cross the stage to get their degrees this month.

They'll also be crossing into a job market that looks a lot more promising than it did a year ago.

Gavin Mitchell graduated with the class of 2020 from UT Arlington. He’s sharing his story to help the class of 2021 understand what it can be like to apply for a job during a pandemic.

“It’s hard. It’s really hard,” he said.

Just a year ago, he went from enjoying spring break, to virtual classes, to virtual graduation all in the span of a few months.

Pretty soon, the job search was testing his patience.

“I have a list. I counted 126 jobs that I applied for over the course of two to three months. Maybe two to three percent call back rate,” Mitchell said.

The denials were tough to endure while applying for a job during a global pandemic but he says giving himself grace helped him through it.

“It was really hard but I tried my best to – on the day of the interview – I would wake up and say ‘OK, these are the moments that count and I’ve got to be positive for this time span,’” Mitchell said.

He said students looking for a job right now should not underestimate themselves.

“So even if you think you're maybe slightly unqualified or maybe unqualified just in general, chances are you are qualified and you should just apply for it and go for it,” Mitchell said.

But there's hopeful news on the jobs front this year.

Tom Kim, assistant dean and director of the Career Management Center at UT Dallas’ Naveen Jindal School of Management said the job market is looking a lot better now than it was this time last year.

"So as we continue to start opening up businesses, we’re starting to go back to the pre-pandemic needs for goods and products and services. We are really trying to catch up from a year of missing out,” he said.

In fact, employers project hiring 7.2% more new college graduates this year than last year, according to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

"I think the DFW area is in great shape, as of all the companies that have moved into this area from other states,” said Kim.

That same report states the rebound is due in part to optimism by employers, fueled by expectations around the reopening of shuttered businesses, COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and the addition of jobs to the economy. The report said while not at the pre-pandemic hiring levels seen in 2019, the overall increase does signal strong movement in a positive direction.

Kim added that the tech industry is poised to hire more college grads, especially those in IT, data analytics and computer software programming.

Other industries hiring more, in general, include health care, consulting, financial services and construction/manufacturing.

Data is also showing that the average starting salaries for the class of 2021 earning bachelor's degrees are expected to rise, particularly for computer science majors.

While many jobs are staying remote, students need to prepare for the interview process to stay virtual, too.

“You got to think about how competitive it is out there. You got that one chance and you want to shine in that one chance. That can’t be your practice time. So you need to do all that preparation before,” said Kim.

Mitchell was able to land a great job at a local law firm thanks to his information systems degree. He said he wants the class of 2021 to keep applying and keep pushing.

He knows how much it's worth in the end.

“You get tougher through all of it. I got tougher at least,” he said. “And that’s something I think I’ll take with me the rest of my life.”