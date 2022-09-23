Job Fair Searching for Pilots Planned for DFW Region

There is a shortage of pilots in the United States. According to CNBC, the management consulting firm of Oliver Wyman estimates the industry is facing a deficit of about 8,000 pilots or 11% of the total workforce. They think the shortfall could reach 30,000 pilots by 2025.

Saturday, Future and Active Pilots Advisors (FAPA) will hold a job fair to bring potential hires and airlines together at 8 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency DFW, 2334 North International Parkway. More than 250 pilots who meet at least the minimum requirements have signed up.

“They can decide who they want on the spot, plus meet them face-to-face, talking to them – being able to really connect with them,” FAPA representative Andrew Dubats said. “Finding qualified pilots at these events is a big part of how this is combating the pilot shortage.”

More information can be found on the FAPA website.