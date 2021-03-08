Jewish Conservatives Will Burn Masks at Collin County Party to Celebrate End of Texas Mask Mandate

More than 200 people are expected to gather at a Collin County home this week for sushi, drinks, political speakers - and a bonfire to destroy masks that organizers say represent government overreach.

The Dallas Jewish Conservatives event Wednesday evening in Parker is meant to celebrate Gov. Greg Abbott's announced end of Texas' mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions.

"I felt it was an opportunity for my fellow conservative Texans and freedom-loving Americans to come together and celebrate," said Benji Gershon, president and founder of Dallas Jewish Conservatives. The bonfire "is symbolic of freedom and it's symbolic of the fact that the mask represents government control."

The people whose home has been listed as the event's location were declining to comment Sunday, he said.

