Israel-Hamas War

Jewish community shows support for Israel, prayer events planned

It was a standing-room-only crowd at a prayer service Monday night in Dallas

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC 5 News

The Jewish community in north Texas is showing support for Israel.

With only a day's notice, hundreds gathered for prayer at Akiba Yavneh Academy in Dallas. Each person either knows someone affected by the war in Israel or is directly affected by the conflict.

“It’s very surreal,” said Kim Zoller. "We love Israel. We love the people. We love the land. We support Israel."

Zoller’s sons, 26-year-old Benjamin and 24-year-old Sammy, grew up in Dallas. They moved to Israel after high school and joined the Israeli army.

She says they were at synagogue on Saturday in Jerusalem when sirens began blaring.

"There were sirens going on and they all know they have to go to the shelters," said Zoller.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Kaufman County 1 hour ago

Two injured after gas balloon crashes into power lines in Crandall

Parker County 2 hours ago

Brock ISD teacher resigns, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

Her son, Benjamin, was called up from the reserves to active duty. He’s now serving in the West Bank.

“You just don't process it really,” said Zoller.

She says she's in constant contact with her sons and daughter-in-law Leah who's also in the military.

Security has been stepped up at Jewish schools and synagogues across north Texas, including at Monday’s prayer service in Dallas.

Another prayer is planned at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas on Tuesday.

Photos: Israel-Hamas War

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us