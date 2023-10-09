Jewish community shows support for Israel, prayer events planned

The Jewish community in north Texas is showing support for Israel.

With only a day's notice, hundreds gathered for prayer at Akiba Yavneh Academy in Dallas. Each person either knows someone affected by the war in Israel or is directly affected by the conflict.

“It’s very surreal,” said Kim Zoller. "We love Israel. We love the people. We love the land. We support Israel."

Zoller’s sons, 26-year-old Benjamin and 24-year-old Sammy, grew up in Dallas. They moved to Israel after high school and joined the Israeli army.

She says they were at synagogue on Saturday in Jerusalem when sirens began blaring.

"There were sirens going on and they all know they have to go to the shelters," said Zoller.

Her son, Benjamin, was called up from the reserves to active duty. He’s now serving in the West Bank.

“You just don't process it really,” said Zoller.

She says she's in constant contact with her sons and daughter-in-law Leah who's also in the military.

Security has been stepped up at Jewish schools and synagogues across north Texas, including at Monday’s prayer service in Dallas.

Another prayer is planned at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas on Tuesday.

