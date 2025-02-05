Terrell

Jet fuel spill from 18-wheeler crash shuts down I-20, police say

Police say they're unsure when I-20 at FM 148 will reopen

By Lauren Harper

Interstate 20 on Feb. 5, 2025.
TxDOT

Westbound Interstate 20 was shut down Wednesday morning in Terrell after a crash involving a tanker truck that reportedly spilled jet fuel onto the roadway

According to Terrell police, 7,500 gallons of jet fuel carried by the 18-wheeler spilled onto the highway near Farm-to-Market Road 148.

Police said the city's environmental cleanup team was called to clean up the fuel spill and that it was unclear when I-20 would reopen.

Additional information on the cause of the crash or the conditions of those involved was not immediately known.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Terrell
