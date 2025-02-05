Westbound Interstate 20 was shut down Wednesday morning in Terrell after a crash involving a tanker truck that reportedly spilled jet fuel onto the roadway

According to Terrell police, 7,500 gallons of jet fuel carried by the 18-wheeler spilled onto the highway near Farm-to-Market Road 148.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said the city's environmental cleanup team was called to clean up the fuel spill and that it was unclear when I-20 would reopen.

Additional information on the cause of the crash or the conditions of those involved was not immediately known.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.