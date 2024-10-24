Jesuit high school football player is ‘Kicking for a Cause'

Football practice at Jesuit Preparatory School starts before the sun comes up.

"I love playing football," varsity kicker Noah McGough said. "I am blessed to be able to come out here and kick. God has gifted me with the amazing ability, and at the start of the season, I knew I wanted to use it to do something more than just kick field goals for my team."

So McGough decided to start 'Kicking for a Cause' as a fundraiser for the nonprofit Men of Nehemiah, a 9-month residential, faith-based, intensive, rehabilitation center for men dealing with substance use disorder.

"A lot of times, we're the last stop," Men of Nehemiah Executive Vice President Melinda Russ said. "Most of our clientele have been to multiple rehab centers, ex-incarcerated; they've tried many, many ways to break the addiction cycle."

"I went to one Sunday morning and I got to hear those testimonies, and just hear the things they went through and how God has restored them through that and I just felt very very connected to it," McGough said. "I can score a lot of points, so I just put it out there saying who could ever donate to give a little bit of money to help these men."

McGough decided to take pledges for points he scores in each game. He thought he might raise a few hundred dollars. He's already raised more than $27,000, and the season isn't over yet.

"One of the coolest moments of my season is we got to play at SMU Stadium and all the men came out to support me," McGough said smiling. "Just to get to kick and see the happiness that they have, it fills me with so much joy!"

Russ said McGough has already raised enough money to put one man through the program for one year.

"His heart is to put purpose behind his gift," Russ said. "Which is honestly what I think we all should be doing."

"Every kick is important, but this year all the kicks have a little bit more significance," McGough said. "I just feel thankful."