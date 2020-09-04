Jessica Krug: George Washington Univ. Looking Into Blog Post Claiming Professor Pretended to Be Black

The essay attributed to a history professor says she is white and grew up Jewish in suburban Kansas City, but has "assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim"

George Washington University
Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images

George Washington University is looking into a blog post claiming that a professor pretended to be Black.

The Thursday morning post on Medium is attributed to a history professor at the Washington, D.C., school, Jessica Krug, whose areas of expertise include Africa, Latin America and African American history, according to the university website.

An email to Krug on Friday morning to confirm she authored the essay did not receive an immediate response. Three phone numbers listed for Krug were disconnected.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 2

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Heard Museum 11 mins ago

Dinosaurs to Roam Earth Again at Heard Museum

The post begins, "For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies."

It goes on to say that the author is white and grew up Jewish in suburban Kansas City, but has "assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us