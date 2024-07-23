Jerry Jones countersuit trial against woman claiming to be daughter underway

Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones is countersuing the 27-year-old woman who claims he is her father. Jones claims Alexandra Davis and her mother, Cynthia Davis breached a contract that dates to 1998.

No cameras will be allowed inside the Texarkana U.S. Federal Courthouse.

Day one began with opening arguments by Charles Babcock who represents Jones. Babcock told the jury made up of five women and three men that “details matter." Babcock asked the jury to focus on the details of the agreement signed by Cynthia and Jones to forgo any legal action involving Alexandra who was born in 1996 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Babcock detailed the timeline of how Cynthia and Jones met back in 1996 when she worked as a ticket attendant at the airport in Little Rock, Arkansas. Babcock told the jury Cynthia was married. However, the agreement to keep quiet didn't come about until 1998.

Babcock told the jury the agreement specified Davis and her daughter could not sue Jones for matters outlined in the document. Babcock claimed Alexandra's two lawsuits against Jones violated the contract.

Jones now seeks more than $1 million in attorney's fees, which he paid to defend himself from Alexandra.

Meanwhile, attorney Kris Hayes told the jury the fees could have been prevented. Hays represents Cynthia.

“All he had to do was submit to DNA paternity test,” Hayes said.

Hayes called Jones "vindictive" and a "bully."

In February of this year, Jones was ordered by the court to take a paternity test to determine if he is the father of the 27-year-old.

"He's bullying his daughter," Hayes said. "We can't make him a good parent. We can't make him a good person. Alexandra is just excited to be in the same room as her father despite the bully that he is."

Jones has denied being Alexandra’s father.

Babcock told the jury that unlike Cynthia and her daughter, Jones held up his end of the bargain. According to court documents, Jones agreed to two trusts to provide future support for Alexandra, paid for her education, provided monthly payments, and allegedly doubled the amount that would have been required by the State of Arkansas for the financial support of a child.

“Jones did everything he was obligated to do and then some,” Babcock said.

Cynthia was the only witness called to the stand on Monday. She was questioned about a dinner from 2017 that took place at Al Biernat's in Dallas just one month before Alexandra's 21st birthday when payments would have stopped. Alexandra, Cynthia, and attorney Donald “Don” Jack were present at the dinner. Jack was Jones’ attorney who helped create the agreement in 1998. Alexandra had allegedly prepared some discussion points for Jack to later communicate to Jones.

The jury saw a copy of a handwritten note by Alexandra. The note was to request her “rightful” portion of Jones' wealth.

“I researched this before writing this out… I don’t care or want the agreement that was made with my mom. I want a separate agreement,” the letter said. “I know that his son also has an illegitimate kid but gave that kid $20-million. Is there a difference between illegitimate children?"

Alexandra became visibly upset inside the courtroom as the jury examined the document.

While Jones never agreed to the woman’s demands, the jury learned about all the payments that followed for years, including trips to Paris, Egypt, Asia, and rent for her Washington D.C. apartment after graduating from SMU.

The Davis’ legal team said Alexandra did not have full knowledge of the agreement.

“The father is suing his daughter, Alexandra Davis for breach of a confidentiality agreement that her mom entered when Alexandra wasn’t even two years old,” Hayes said. “It’s a very Jones thing to do.”

Babcock however showed the jury text messages between Alexandra and her mom about suing Jones.

In the text message thread, Alexandra asked, “Am I making the wrong decision?”

Cynthia replied, “No, you’re not. What do you have to lose?”

The 1998 contract, however, states Cynthia must have prevented Alexandra from taking legal action against Jones.

When questioned about why she did not do more to convince her daughter to not sue Jones, Cynthia gave conflicting responses. She told the jury it was because she likely had a clouded judgment as she was undergoing chemotherapy for brain cancer but also said because she respected her daughter’s desires.

However, Alexandra was not the only one who knew about the agreement. Cynthia later admitted she provided a copy of the documents to Shy Anderson, Jones’ ex-son-in-law. Anderson was married to Charlotte Jones.

“I have no loyalty to Charlotte,” Cynthia said.

Cynthia displayed multiple emotional breakdowns that slowed down cross-examination on Monday.

“I didn’t think that Jerry would ever sue me,” Cynthia said.

When asked why she provided the documents to Anderson, Cynthia said, “Because he asked.”

Day one of testimony wrapped up Monday afternoon. Day two will continue Tuesday at 9 a.m. Jones could take the stand to testify later this week.