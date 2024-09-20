A Weatherford man is facing charges after admitting to police he sent a text threatening to "shoot up" a school, Mineral Wells police say.

Mineral Wells police said someone called 911 and reported someone sent a group of 15 people a text with the message, "I'm gonna shoot up your school."

Police said the threatening text came from a phone with a 430 area code and was sent to a block of numbers with a 940 area code. Police said they identified the owner of the 430 number as 21-year-old James Dudley of Weatherford.

During an interview with police, Dudley admitted that he sent the text but claimed he thought he was responding to a scam message that he and the others had received. He said he was upset by what he believed to be spam and made the statement out of anger, with no intention of following through.

Police did not share any information about the original message Dudley said he was responding to.

Dudley was arrested and transported to the Palo Pinto County Jail where, according to online jail records, he's being held on bonds totaling $12,500 for charges of false alarm and terroristic threat. It's unclear if Dudley has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Mineral Wells Police Chief Tom Denison stated that the recent increase in threats against schools has highlighted a growing concern for student safety. Denison said threats directly disrupt the educational process and instill fear in the community.

Denison continued, "Enough is enough; communities must come together to address the root causes of this troubling trend. As we navigate these challenges, it's crucial to prioritize mental health support and proactive measures to prevent threats before they escalate, ensuring that schools remain safe havens for learning and growth."

The investigation is being referred to the Palo Pinto County District Attorney's office for prosecution.