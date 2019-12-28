Jack-knifed 18-Wheeler Leaking Fuel on I-635 in Grapevine

A jack-knifed 18-wheeler shut down westbound Interstate 635 near DFW International Airport on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident happened about 8:30 a.m., shortly before the DFW Airport and State Highway 114 exits. The cab of the truck ended up on top of the concrete barrier, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

The 18-wheeler was leaking fuel and cleanup could take several hours, police said. Traffic is being diverted to Bass Pro Road or northbound State Highway 121.

The wet road is likely a factor in the crash, police said.





