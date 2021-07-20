Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help identifying two people who held Jack in the Box employees at gunpoint in a robbery on July 4.

According to police, who released video footage of the incident Tuesday, two people stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a Jack in the Box at 2851 West Berry Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

In the footage, two people wearing black jackets with the hoods up approach an employee outside of the Jack in the Box and hold the employee at gunpoint.

They enter the store and the employee hands over cash while being held at gunpoint.

Police said the people forced the employees into a freeze before leaving the store.

Anyone with information can call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4377.