The shooting death of 22-year-old Amir Locke by the Minneapolis Police Department has sparked another national outcry for police transparency and accountability.

NBC 5 has since discovered Locke had family ties in North Texas and was planning to relocate to Dallas within days of his death.

Locke’s cousin, Reginald McClure, lives in Lubbock, Texas. He said he’s seen the footage many times.

“I’ve watched it in pain, and I’ve watched it to gather facts and information,” said McClure.

McClure is a former Marine and he’s served with local and federal law enforcement, so he watches with a critical professional eye. He also watches as a family member witnessing a loved one’s final moments.

“To see what happened to my little cousin and to see that he was not aware or didn’t even know what hit him, that’s the hardest part,” he said.

22-year-old Amir Locke was shot and killed Wednesday when Minneapolis Police entered an apartment on a no-knock warrant. It was a warrant police say Locke was not listed on.

Locke appears to be under a blanket when officers enter the apartment. He begins to move and come from under the blanket with a pistol in his hand before he’s shot by officers. McClure and other family members said Locke had obtained a license and concealed carry permit.

McClure remembers the call from Andre Locke, Amir’s father.

“He called me, and he was broken,” said McClure. “And that was the first time ever I heard any inclination of pain or worry in my cousin’s voice. He usually even-keeled and that hurt.”

McClure said Locke was set to relocate to Dallas to start a career in music and he would be closer to his mother. The move was expected within the week.

McClure said he spoke to Locke’s father before he viewed his son’s body Monday. The family, he said, is focused on two objectives.

“What we want is full accountability,” he said. “And what we want to do is honor Amir.”

Both of Locke’s parents, Andre Locke and Karen Wells, spoke at a news conference in Minneapolis on Friday.

“Never would I have imagined that I would be standing up here talking about the execution of my son,” said Wells.

The Minneapolis mayor imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants Friday, two days after the shooting. Mayor Jacob Frey said he and police leadership will work with national experts to review the department's policy on no-knock warrants and suggest revisions while the moratorium is in place.

Locke's death comes less than two years after the death of George Floyd, who was also killed by a Minneapolis police officer.