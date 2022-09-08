‘It's Still a Shock': Dallas Chef Among North Texans Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday has North Texans taking time to reflect on the legacy left by Britain's longest-reigning monarch. And in some cases, the personal time spent with the queen herself.

"We knew it was going to happen, but it's still a shock," said Darren McGrady, owner of Eating Royally in Dallas and chef who spent 15 years cooking for the queen and Princess Diana.

McGrady says the queen's death feels like a personal loss.

"I was only a chef, but to me, I've lost a loved one. I've lost someone who played a huge part in my life over those 11 years, who showed me all around the world and gave me the chance to cook for the Royal Family."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

McGrady says he got to see what the monarch's favorite foods are and the things she likes and items she's in the mood for. For example, he remembers that she loved dark chocolate, though she wasn't a "foodie" and stuck to her favorite dishes.

But above all, the queen extended grace to everyone.

"I've seen her coming into the kitchen with a big beaming smile on her face saying, 'thank you, the food was wonderful,'" McGrady recalled. "And it's those times that she makes you feel like you're the only person in the room that she's talking to you. Incredible lady."

At the Londoner Pub in Colleyville, Chief Operating Officer Charlotte Tate says she is processing what the United Kingdom will be like without the world's longest-serving monarch.

"It's very upsetting. It's almost like having a grandparent pass," Tate said.

Tate says she will remember the queen for her courage and dedication.

"Her work during WWII on the front alongside all her countrymen and women -- I don't think you see that much in modern times, and I think it showed her character," Tate said. "She put her country first her whole life."

When asked if the queen ever did not like something he made for her, McGrady recalled a dish called "veiled farmer's daughter."

"I forgot to send her the recipe, and it was a beautiful dish with strawberries in season," McGrady said. "I got a note back saying, 'what or who are the veiled farmer's daughter,' with a big smile, and that's the queen."