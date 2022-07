There will be no Christmas in July for folks in Carrollton and you can blame the Texas Heat.

The Excessive Heat Warning prompted the City of Carrollton to cancel the downtown event Saturday, July 9 which was supposed to feature a giant snow globe, photos with Santa and Christmas crafts in a winter wonderland.

A city spokesperson tells NBC 5 that after consulting with the city's emergency management team the parks and recreation department decided to cancel the event.