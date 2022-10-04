It's National Night Out! Here Are Some Events Happening Across North Texas

It's National Night Out and there are several events happening across North Texas. Police departments will host events and spend time building stronger bonds within the communities they serve.

Here are a few events we found in the Dallas- Fort Worth Metroplex.

Arlington

Arlington has been the No. 1 National Night Out program in the entire country. The city will host many events and you can find a full list of registered neighborhood block parties in Arlington here.

National Night Out is Oct. 4. It's a great time to get together with neighbors, have some fun, and meet your first responders. Communities that registered their event may be visited by @ArlingtonPD and other public service personnel. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/4sFQsIEfIN pic.twitter.com/inrhXlTetI — City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) October 3, 2022

Dallas

The Dallas Police Department is hosting a block party at its headquarters and will have music, games, food and more.

1400 Botham Jean Blvd 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

1902 Main Street Dallas, TX 75201 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Downtown Dallas, Inc. will also partner with community law enforcement agencies to provide a family-friendly event that promotes police-community partnership.

"Together we will enhance the relationship between Downtown Dallas residents and the men and women that protect us. Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts will be playing live music on the Main Street Garden Café Stage."

Join us tonight for our free 2022 National Night Out Block Party at @DallasPD Headquarters from 5pm-8pm. Bring the entire family!#NationalNightOut #2022nationalnightout pic.twitter.com/A1KufRD37Q — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 4, 2022

Garland

In Garland, there will be an event at the Duck Creek Golf Club. Join in the fun and celebrate Oakridge Night Out featuring Garland Police, Fire, & Animal Services.

2800 Diamond Oaks Drive Garland, TX 75044

"We discuss issues in the neighborhoods, the programs we offer or just share small things about ourselves."

Hey Garland! We’re shining up our boots and washing our squads, getting ready for National Night Out! We cannot wait to spend time with everyone tonight.#bettertogether #WeLoveOurCommunity pic.twitter.com/7DAqcf139j — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) October 4, 2022

Plano

Over in Plano, Kings Ridge will host their 19th annual National Night Out celebration after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Their National Night Out parade and the community-wide event starts with a 6:35 p.m. neighbor and pet parade with decorated entries and dogs on leashes.

6900 block of Crystal Falls.

Visit their website for more information.

Along the western gateway of #Plano, we help stop crime before it happens. Kings Ridge loves partnering with @cityofplanotx @PlanoPoliceDept @PlanoFireRescue to celebrate #NationalNightOut.



Article: https://t.co/evXH7qwOil pic.twitter.com/KDMnlny6SQ — Kings Ridge Homeowners Association - Plano, Texas (@KingsRidgeHOA) September 26, 2022

Grapevine

Grapevine police officers will join neighborhoods in celebrating partnerships and getting to know everyone in the community. Block party events will be held at it's Community Outreach Centers.

Community Outreach Centers:

3010 Mustang Drive 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m

610 Shady Brook Drive 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It's almost time for National Night Out! Our officers will join neighborhoods across the city as we celebrate partnerships and get to know each other. Everyone is welcome to our Community Outreach Centers, 3010 Mustang Drive OR 610 Shady Brook Drive, from 5:30-7:00 tonight. pic.twitter.com/lccUMSDnyY — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) October 4, 2022

Rockwall

The Rockwall Police Department has reported thousands of local residents participate in the event each year by turning on their porch lights, locking their doors and spending the evening outside with their neighbors. Each community event is always attended by police officers within the department.

Visit the website for more information.

Tonight is the night! We have 18 neighborhoods for this years Texas Night Out. See you at 6pm! #TNO #texasnightout #NationalNightOut pic.twitter.com/IdAUeq2mJO — Rockwall Police Department (@RockwallPD1) October 4, 2022

Richardson

The Richardon Police Department and City Officials along with Miss Texas, Averie Bishop, will be visiting local block parties and park events.

"Get ready Richardson! Tuesday, October 4th is National Night Out! Police officers, firefighters, City officials and guests, including Miss Texas will be visiting your parties between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. This is a great chance to visit with neighbors, meet new people and strengthen community relationships. We look forward to seeing everyone for a night of fun and fellowship."

Residents are encouraged to turn on their porch lights and gather with their neighbors to show unity against criminal activity. Registered communities may be visited by public service personnel such as those from police, fire, and emergency medical services.

