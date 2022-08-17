It's a Small World: Fort Worth Hospital Colleagues Learn They're Related

A heartfelt hug with a flood of emotions. That's how siblings Christina Sadberry and Raymond Turner met for the first time at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth.

"I'm a hugger," Sadberry said smiling through tears. "I am too," Turner said with his arm around his sister.

The siblings have been walking the same hallways at Cook Children's for years, without knowing it.

"I started working here in December 2015," Turner said. "And my nephew started treatments here in 2015"

They didn't know at the time they were related but that changed with a couple of DNA heredity tests.

"I just did a 23 and Me, just to see if there was any birth family that popped up through DNA since I was adopted," Sadberry said.

No close relatives came up when she took the test. Then Turner got the test for a Christmas gift, sent it in, and found a half-sister he didn't know he had.

"After a few minutes of shock, we did what most people would do," Turner said. "We took to Facebook."

He found Sadberry's profile and sent a message. That same day, Sadberry was at the hospital with her son and noticed Turner working in the hospital's Child Life Zone recording studio.

Later. Sadberry opened the Facebook message and read the news: she had an older half-brother.

"He looks so familiar, maybe we've seen him before," Sadberry told her husband. "Looking back, maybe I see a little bit of me in him. We have the same forehead!"

"I believe we'll have more years to get to know each other than the years we were not together," Turner said. "I think where we are in our lives has given us a greater appreciation for family and that connection."

"I've always wanted a bigger family," Sadberry said. "And it's just getting bigger and bigger by the minute!"