It's A Boy! Fort Worth Zoo Welcomes Baby Elephant

The Fort Worth Zoo this week announced the addition of a new baby: a male Asian elephant born early Thursday morning.

The baby elephant stands 37 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds.

The zoo has not reported when guests will have a chance to see the zoo's newest addition.

The baby elephant and first-time mother, Belle, are being monitored by the animal control team. The elephant calf and its mother are both doing well, zoo officials said.

Belle was born at the Forth Worth Zoo in 2013. Now at 9.5 years old, this is her first calf. Romeo, the calf’s father, has lived at the Fort Worth Zoo since 2015.

"The initial bonding between an elephant calf, its mother, and family unit is vital to a successful rearing," said the Fort Worth Zoo after announcing the birth. The animal care team will monitor the calf's growth and strength to determine his public debut.

He was the fifth calf born at the Fort Worth Zoo, continuing three generations of elephants. The elephant's family includes half-brother Brazos, born in 2021; Belle, his mother, in 2013; Bowie in 2013 (Bowie now resides at the Oklahoma City Zoo); and aunt, Bluebonnet, in 1998.