It's a Boy! Fort Worth Officer Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Side of the Road

It's the sweetest delivery story and I'm sure this baby will hear it over and over! Fort Worth Department shared on social media that an officer helped a woman deliver a baby on the side of the road Friday.

It went a little like this... Fort Worth Police Officer R. Salazar, was on a virtual meeting inside the Northwest Police Station when he heard a female voice screaming nearby.

When he approached the vehicle, he saw an adult female in active labor. Officer Salazar then requested medical services from the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar Mobile Healthcare; however, he helped deliver the baby boy before medical services arrived.

The mother and newborn were transported to a local hospital for routine treatment.