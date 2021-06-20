Fort Worth

Issue at Pump Station Causes Low Water Pressure For Some North Fort Worth Residents

1093377252
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Residents in a part of north Fort Worth may experience low water pressure after an issue overnight at a pump station, the city's water department said.

Pump piping blew out at the Sendera Ranch Pump Station, and flooded the facility and damaged electrical equipment, the department said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Crews were assessing the damage Sunday and were working to deploy emergency equipment to provide service in the interim.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Silver Alert 3 hours ago

77-Year-Old Man Found Safe, Silver Alert Discontinued

Dallas 3 hours ago

8 Shot, Including 2 Children, at Party in Old East Dallas: Police

The department said though water pressure is low— between 30 and 40 psi — boil water notices are triggered if pressure drops below 20 psi and one is not required.

There is no timeline for when normal operations will resume.

In the meantime, people living in the affected area can help by turning off irrigation systems until pressure is restored, the department said.

To find out if a home is in the affected area, customers can type their address into an interactive map.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthcity of fort worth water departmentwater pressure
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us