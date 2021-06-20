Issue at Pump Station Causes Low Water Pressure For Some North Fort Worth Residents

Residents in a part of north Fort Worth may experience low water pressure after an issue overnight at a pump station, the city's water department said.

Pump piping blew out at the Sendera Ranch Pump Station, and flooded the facility and damaged electrical equipment, the department said.

Crews were assessing the damage Sunday and were working to deploy emergency equipment to provide service in the interim.

The department said though water pressure is low— between 30 and 40 psi — boil water notices are triggered if pressure drops below 20 psi and one is not required.

There is no timeline for when normal operations will resume.

In the meantime, people living in the affected area can help by turning off irrigation systems until pressure is restored, the department said.

To find out if a home is in the affected area, customers can type their address into an interactive map.