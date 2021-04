Islam Said, Son of Capital Murder Suspect, Sentenced

An Irving man will spend 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to helping his father evade arrest for over 12 years in the fatal shootings of the man's two teen sisters.

Islam Yaser-Abdel Said, 32, of Irving, pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, concealing a person from arrest and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, federal prosecutors said.

He was facing up to 30 years behind bars.

Islam Said's father, Yaser Said, was arrested in August of 2020 in Justin. Yaser Said had been wanted on a capital murder warrant following the New Year's Day 2008 fatal shootings of his daughters, Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18.

NBC 5 News

The sisters were found shot multiple times in their father's taxicab outside a motel in the Dallas suburb of Irving. Police found them after one of the girls called 911 from a cellphone and said she was dying.

Federal prosecutors say Islam Said conspired with his uncle, Yassein Said, to harbor his father in an apartment in the Dallas suburb of Bedford and later in a home in Justin.