Is North Texas Turning Into a Buyer's Market? Sellers Report Compromises

Tiffany Todd remembers exactly when the housing market changed.

Around May 15, Todd, a real estate agent for TD Realty in Mansfield, put a home on the market in Aubrey and noticed there were far fewer showings than another house she sold just weeks before. The house didn’t sell until early July at just under list price — something that was almost unheard of at the beginning of the year.

Buyer demand has slowed due to affordability concerns stemming from rapid price appreciation and higher mortgage rates. Now many sellers across North Texas are selling homes at or below list price, making price reductions, offering incentives to buyers and making contract compromises that would have been rare before the market cooled down.

“I’m seeing where agents are getting creative with their sellers to make sure that the home is not staying on the market,” Todd said, noting that she hadn’t seen such frequent incentives to buyers since 2019.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Read more about the housing supply and balance between buyers and sellers from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.