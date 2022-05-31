Irving's New Police Chief Derick Miller Takes Oath and Makes History

The Irving Police Department has a new police chief and he's the first Black chief in the department's history.

Derick Miller was sworn in Tuesday after an extensive national search.

“I’m honored to have been selected to serve such a dynamic police department and vibrant city who value community engagement, who value progressive policing and most importantly value treating everyone who they come into contact with professionalism, dignity and respect,” Miller said before his swearing-in ceremony.

He served as Carrollton Police Department’s chief since 2017 and has been in law enforcement since 1992.

After taking the oath Miller quotes Nelson Mandela.

"It goes like this -- 'there is no passion to be found by playing small, settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of.' So with that, I will tell you thank you very much. I am so excited to get started finally, so let's get to work -- thank you," he said.

Miller is an adjunct professor at UT Arlington, the DFW Major City Police Chiefs Association president, and a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.