Irving Woman Dies in Crash After Driver Runs Red Light

An Irving woman is dead after a two-car crash in Grapevine Saturday morning, police say.

The crash happened at about 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Hall-Johnson Road and William D. Tate Avenue, Grapevine police said.

Police said the driver of a Mercedes ran a red light and struck a Dodge sedan that was traveling west on Hall-Johnson. The Dodge flipped and landed on the service road of William D. Tate.

A woman in her 40s, who was a passenger in the Dodge, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said no charges had been filed as of Saturday night.

The northbound service road of William D. Tate was closed for about five hours, police said.