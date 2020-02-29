Grapevine

Irving Woman Dies in Crash After Driver Runs Red Light

grapevine-police-car
NBC 5 News

An Irving woman is dead after a two-car crash in Grapevine Saturday morning, police say.

The crash happened at about 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Hall-Johnson Road and William D. Tate Avenue, Grapevine police said.

Police said the driver of a Mercedes ran a red light and struck a Dodge sedan that was traveling west on Hall-Johnson. The Dodge flipped and landed on the service road of William D. Tate.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

leaning tower of dallas 2 hours ago

‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Draws Crowd for Lawn Party

cowtown marathon 3 hours ago

Thousands of Runners of All Ages Compete in Cowtown 5K, 10K

A woman in her 40s, who was a passenger in the Dodge, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said no charges had been filed as of Saturday night.

The northbound service road of William D. Tate was closed for about five hours, police said.

This article tagged under:

Grapevine
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us