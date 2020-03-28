Irving Warns to Only Flush Toilet Paper After Several Drain Problems in the City

Officials in Irving said the city's sanitary sewer system is experiencing issues with backups across the city, particularly at the residential level.

With so many people staying home to comply with the shelter-in-place order, several of them are cleaning with wipes and using subsititues for toilet paper, like paper towels, wipes, even rags, things that aren't meant to be flushed.

The city is asking to place these types of items in the trash, not in the toilet. This goes for other cities in the DFW area, too.

Crews have responded to a plethora of clogged pipes and drains at homes so far.