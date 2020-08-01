Irving to Offer Housing Assistance Through CARES Act

The city of Irving is offering emergency housing assistance for people who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications for the emergency rental, mortgage and utilities assistance opened Friday.

Irving received funds from Dallas County under the Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES, for the housing assistance program, according to the city.

Requirements for applicants are as follows:

Lived in the city of Irving since March 1, 2020

Been directly financially impacted by COVID-19

Not received other CARES Act housing assistance

Irving partnered with the Catholic Charities of Dallas, which is accepting reservations online on a first-come, first-served basis or by calling 214-257-0674.

More information about the housing assistance program and applicant requirements can be found on the city of Irving's website.