Irving

Irving to Offer Emergency Business Assistance with CARES Act Funding

Applications for the program begin on Aug. 24

Irving City Hall
NBC 5 News

The city of Irving is offering a new program helping businesses suffering from the effects of COVID-19.

The program will provide up to $50,000 in forgivable loans to Irving businesses with additional CARES Act funding, the city said.

The pre-application process, an 11-question form, will open Aug. 24 and close Sept. 6.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

grand praire 12 hours ago

Your Photos: Massive Fire at Grand Prairie Plastics Plant

Once the pre-applications are scanned, the city said eligible businesses will be randomly selected through a lottery system.

Loans will be forgiven if the company stays in business for four months and retains 60% of its employee count and payroll, according to the city.

For more information on the program, businesses can email ispeck@cityofirving.com or visit cityofirving.com/COVID-EBAP.

This article tagged under:

IrvingCARES Act
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us