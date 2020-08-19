Irving to Offer Emergency Business Assistance with CARES Act Funding

The city of Irving is offering a new program helping businesses suffering from the effects of COVID-19.

The program will provide up to $50,000 in forgivable loans to Irving businesses with additional CARES Act funding, the city said.

The pre-application process, an 11-question form, will open Aug. 24 and close Sept. 6.

Once the pre-applications are scanned, the city said eligible businesses will be randomly selected through a lottery system.

Loans will be forgiven if the company stays in business for four months and retains 60% of its employee count and payroll, according to the city.

For more information on the program, businesses can email ispeck@cityofirving.com or visit cityofirving.com/COVID-EBAP.