Irving Slashes Number of Homes Without Running Water by Enforcing Old Ordinance

Some North Texans have entered their third week without running water after mid-February's winter storm.

One city in Dallas-Fort Worth has slashed the number of apartment units without this basic need by simply enforcing a local mandate.

“We were without water it was I think that was Monday,” said Rebecca Zganiacz of Irving.

The days tend to run together when you’ve been without running water.

Zganiacz said she felt there was no obvious sense of urgency to fix the problem at her Irving apartment complex last week.

“They would say, 'Oh, we’re going to have a plumber here tomorrow.' And they would say: 'Oh, we tried and then it leaked in a few apartments so we’re going to have to try again tomorrow,'" she said of communication coming from her apartment’s management team.

The winter storm left 12,000 units in Irving without running water -- many for days.

Restoration delays were blamed in large part on hard-to-find plumbers and supplies amid the widespread emergency.

But there’s a limit to inaction.

“It’s not right, right now and it hasn’t been right for several days,” said Teresa Adrian, the city’s code enforcement director.

Beginning last week, Adrian says she stepped up code enforcement on the city’s longstanding ordinance requiring owners or management companies to restore water within 24-hours or relocate affected tenants.

The city has been working with building owners who are trying to address the issue by offering some extensions.

The number of units with little to no water has since dropped to less than 500 affected units in two condominium projects and a local apartment complex.

Zganiacz said, she too, noticed a shift with her management group.

“All of the sudden they were just in a rush,” she said. “There were guys running through our apartment checking the water really quickly and then running back out. Like, they were moving,” she said with a laugh. “It was a kind of motivation I had not seen.”

Water was restored on Friday, she said.

The city has cited a number of multi-family communities with $500 daily fines since last Thursday.

The city will also consider potentially adding more enforcement measures in the future.

“I’ve actually been contacted by several different municipalities asking us, 'What are you doing? What ordinance section are you talking about?' Well, it’s something we have locally adopted,” Adrian said.

Tenants who want to report any potential code violations or concerns can call the city of Irving’s Code Enforcement office at 972-721-4929.

Alesio Apartments, where Zganiacz lives, provided a statement to NBC 5 that said in part:



"We began taking steps to protect the property when news of the storm was first available. Despite our efforts, we (like many) suffered damage to the property. As soon as our third-party plumbing team could safely access the property, they immediately assessed the damages and began making repairs. They worked daily and diligently during this statewide emergency. And as of mid-day Thursday, February 25, more than 40 percent of our residents had running water in their homes. We are happy to report that as of early Saturday, February 27 water has been restored to all residents."