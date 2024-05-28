Irving

Irving neighbors help one another after fallen trees block roads, land on homes

By Wayne Carter

It's the kind of wake-up call no one wants. Trees were cracking, breaking, slamming onto, and sometimes into roofs.

"My room's right there in the corner. We could hear a big thud, and I was just like, 'Get in the center of the house,'" said Andrea Duran.

Andrea's dad climbed up on the roof in the middle of the storm, trying to put a tarp over the hole a tree punched.

"We got very lucky here," she said.

Could that luck run out? Right after the rain stopped, the wind came. The leaves were catching it, and you could hear cracking branches.

One home had a tremendous limb hanging on by a thread over the roof. As the day wore on, the trees fell one way or another as homeowners got out their chainsaws.

Ron Knott's home could barely be seen because of all the large tree branches in his front yard, but he left it and spent his time chopping and clearing the road so cars could get in and out and helping his neighbors clean their yards.

Ron Knott, an Irving resident, speaks with NBC 5's Wayne Carter about cleaning up the damages to his property and his neighbors' properties after a rough storm ripped through North Texas early Monday morning.

"No one's doing anything, so why not help? It's my neighborhood, try to do what you do to take care of your neighbors," said Knott.

