Irving Resident Wins $1 Million in Texas Lottery Ticket

A Stop N Shop in Irving sold a $1 million lottery ticket to a local resident.

Sandra Heard Blanton claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.

"I felt like I wasn't looking at it right; I was in disbelief," Blanton told the Texas Lottery.

"I stopped scratching midway through to see if I really won and then when I realized I did, I started hollering at the lady at the cash register to let her know. I went back to the house and called all of my children and grandchildren. They thought I was joking."

Blanton claims to previously have won at least $1,000 on multiple occasions, including $2,300 on one occasion.

Blanton's prize was the 23rd of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed.