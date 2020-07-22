Irving

Irving Resident Wins $1 Million in Texas Lottery Ticket

Sandra Heard Blanton has claimed to previously have won at least $1,000 on multiple occasions

A Stop N Shop in Irving sold a $1 million lottery ticket to a local resident.

Sandra Heard Blanton claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.

"I felt like I wasn't looking at it right; I was in disbelief," Blanton told the Texas Lottery.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tyler 3 hours ago

Best Friends Given 2% Survival Rate at Birth Beat the Odds, Graduate Together

"I stopped scratching midway through to see if I really won and then when I realized I did, I started hollering at the lady at the cash register to let her know. I went back to the house and called all of my children and grandchildren. They thought I was joking."

Blanton claims to previously have won at least $1,000 on multiple occasions, including $2,300 on one occasion.

Blanton's prize was the 23rd of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed.

This article tagged under:

Irving
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us