One anonymous Irving resident won $1 million in the lottery.

The Texas Lottery Commission said Wednesday that the winner claimed their top prize winning ticket of $1 million in the scratch ticket game "$1,000,000 Crossword."

The winning ticket was purchased at Nursery Food Mart located at 1140 South Nursery Road.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

Texas is one of 11 states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous when a $1 million or more winning ticket is purchased in their state.