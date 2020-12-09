Irving Postal Facility Faces Delivery Issues

Big backups for the post office are creating gridlock in an Irving neighborhood.

The results of the backups have even closed down the off-ramp from the Bush Turnpike at Conflans Road.

Viewers told NBC 5 that drivers are waiting for hours to unload their semi-trucks at a distribution site.

In a statement the postal service said, "The postal facility in Irving, Texas has faced challenges recently due to COVID-19. At the same time, mail volumes dramatically increased over the last week. We are taking steps to address these issues…"