Irving

Irving Postal Facility Faces Delivery Issues

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Big backups for the post office are creating gridlock in an Irving neighborhood.

The results of the backups have even closed down the off-ramp from the Bush Turnpike at Conflans Road.

Viewers told NBC 5 that drivers are waiting for hours to unload their semi-trucks at a distribution site.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 5 mins ago

Dallas Buys Quarantine Hotels

In a statement the postal service said, "The postal facility in Irving, Texas has faced challenges recently due to COVID-19. At the same time, mail volumes dramatically increased over the last week. We are taking steps to address these issues…"

This article tagged under:

IrvingholidaysPostal Service
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us