Irving Police Searching for Missing 56-Year-Old Man With Medical Issues

Police in Irving are asking for help locating a 56-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Victor Robert Vasquez, 56, was last seen at about 5 p.m. Tuesday along the 700 block of Sunny Lane. Police say it's unclear where he may be and warned that he has extensive medical issues.

Police were not able to provide a description of Vasquez's clothing. He has a mustache, black and gray hair, is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Victor Robert Vasquez should contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.