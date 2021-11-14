Irving

Irving Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

Irving Police Department

The Irving Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who police say ran away from home.

According to the Irving Police Department, Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson left her residence in the 2300 block of Cartwright Street at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said she has a learning disability, gets confused at times about where she
might be walking, and does not like to be touched.

Ferguson was last seen wearing a blue top, an unknown pant description, and multi-color Vans shoes, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 2 hours ago

49-Year-Old Man Killed in Overnight Shooting on Dallas Freeway: Police

Dallas 2 hours ago

Dallas Animal Services Takes Action to Control Spread of Canine Distemper Virus

According to police, anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson should not try to make contact, observe, and contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.

This article tagged under:

IrvingIrving Policemissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us