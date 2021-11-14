Irving Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

The Irving Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who police say ran away from home.

According to the Irving Police Department, Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson left her residence in the 2300 block of Cartwright Street at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Police said she has a learning disability, gets confused at times about where she

might be walking, and does not like to be touched.

Ferguson was last seen wearing a blue top, an unknown pant description, and multi-color Vans shoes, police said.

According to police, anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson should not try to make contact, observe, and contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.