Irving Police Searching for 17-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Sunday Morning

Texas Department of Public Safety has activated an Endangered Missing Persons alert for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday.

According to police, Quinaejah Taylor was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Tudor Lane wearing a black t-shirt with the Nike logo on the front, black leggings, and a silver purse.

Police said Taylor has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and suffers from depression.

Officers described Taylor as having "a child's mental capacity."

According to the Irving Police Department, Taylor may be a risk to herself.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quinaejah Taylor should contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or dial 911.

