Irving Police Request Public’s Help Finding Aggravated Robbery Suspect

Police in Irving are asking for the public's assistance in finding an aggravated robbery suspect.

According to the Irving Police Department, the suspect robbed a customer of the Patel Brothers grocery store on Walton Road at approximately 3:44 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Police say the victim was putting her son in his car seat when the suspect entered her car from the right rear door and displayed a gun, demanding money.

The suspect fled the scene with the victims jewelry and money, valuing approximately $2,500, police say.

According to police, the suspect was a man wearing all black and driving a 2010-2013 Black Lincoln MKT.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Burkleo at kburkleo@cityofirving.org or call 972-721-3576. Those with information can also call the 24 hour number, 972-273-1010, and reference case 20-1578. Tips can also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org