Irving Police Request Amber Alert for Missing 7-Month-Old

Irving Police Department

Police in Irving have asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to issue an Amber Alert for a 7-month-old girl they say was taken by her mother.

Serenity Berry was taken Sunday by her mother, 35-year-old Jocelyn Nicole Bridges, from the 2900 block of W. Pioneer Drive, Irving police said.

Berry was last seen wearing a white onesie, while Bridges was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt with blue jean leggings. Bridges has a black hair with brown highlights, police said.

Police said Bridges was driving a blue 2011 Ford Focus with Texas license plate MGP8642.

Anyone with information about Berry's and Bridges' location is asked to call 911 or Irving Police at 972-273-1010.

