Irving

Irving Police Looking for BMW Driver Who Fired Two Guns at Another Driver

No injuries reported after a person fires two guns at another driver following a confrontation

Irving Police

Irving Police are looking for the driver who got out of his BMW and began shooting at another driver.

Police said the confrontation took place last month, on June 15, following a confrontation in the parking lot of Romark Logistics on the 2800 block of Market Street.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, the driver of a white BMW pulled in front of a red Chrysler 200 while on Valley View and began shooting. After emptying the first gun, police said the man reached into his vehicle, grabbed a second gun, and continued firing in the direction of the car.

Police said no one was injured in the gunfire, but that several vehicles were damaged.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person in the video is asked to contact Investigator Hilton at 972-721-2754 or by email Thilton@cityofirving.org Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 972-273-1010 or by emailing IPDcrimetips@cityofirving.org please reference case 21-12786.

This article tagged under:

IrvingDallas CountyIrving Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us