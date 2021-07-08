Irving Police Looking for BMW Driver Who Fired Two Guns at Another Driver

Irving Police are looking for the driver who got out of his BMW and began shooting at another driver.

Police said the confrontation took place last month, on June 15, following a confrontation in the parking lot of Romark Logistics on the 2800 block of Market Street.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, the driver of a white BMW pulled in front of a red Chrysler 200 while on Valley View and began shooting. After emptying the first gun, police said the man reached into his vehicle, grabbed a second gun, and continued firing in the direction of the car.

Police said no one was injured in the gunfire, but that several vehicles were damaged.

#WhoDoneitWednesday

Do you recognize either vehicles shown at the end of the video? Or the male suspect shooting outside of the white BMW? We are trying to locate both parties involved. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/RxfF3OvUHI — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) July 7, 2021

Anyone with information about the identity of the person in the video is asked to contact Investigator Hilton at 972-721-2754 or by email Thilton@cityofirving.org Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 972-273-1010 or by emailing IPDcrimetips@cityofirving.org please reference case 21-12786.