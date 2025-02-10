Irving police issue urgent plea to help find missing 12-year-old

Authorities in Irving are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who never arrived at a birthday party she was supposed to attend Sunday morning.

According to the Irving Police Department, Alison Ramirez-Lopez left her home on foot around 10 a.m. to attend a nearby birthday celebration but never showed up.

Police say she was last seen on the 1000 block of Harlan Street in a neighborhood in South Irving. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black hoodie and black shoes with a pink sole. She is described as 5'6" and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say they believe Alison may be in Alabama or a surrounding state, though they have not yet released details on why they suspect she is out of Texas.

Police initially sought to issue an AMBER (Athena) Alert through the Texas Department of Public Safety. However, because Alison is believed to have left the state, she does not currently meet the criteria for that alert. Irving PD says they are working to activate other alerts and are coordinating with law enforcement in neighboring states to help spread the word.

If the investigation leads to her being back in Texas, the alert will be activated at that time.

Irving police also urge parents to speak with their children who may be friends with Alison to see if they have any helpful information.

Anyone with information about Alison’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.