Irving Police Investigating Use of Force in Breaking Up Fight at Nimitz High School

An Irving Police Officer has been reassigned while a use of force incident at Nimitz High School is investigated.

Irving Police said officers assigned to the high school responded Wednesday to a fight among students in the lunch line and that, "the officers separated the parties and detained those responsible for school staff."

A video of the fight shared online showed an officer throwing one student into a cart and pushing that student onto the ground. After the student stood up the officer can be seen reentering the frame and shoving the student back onto the ground.

The video does not show what started the fight or whether there were any previous interactions between the officer and student.

The department said officers did use force to separate those involved and that they review every use of force incident, "to ensure policies and procedures are appropriately applied."

"We have seen video clips from this fight shared on social media and an internal investigation has begun. We have communicated with Irving ISD and a family member of one of the involved students and will complete our investigation promptly," the department said.

The department confirmed one officer will be reassigned while the incident is under review. It's not clear if the reassigned officer is the same one seen in the video shared online.

Irving Police asked anyone who witnessed this incident to contact their Professional Standards Division at 972-721-3510.

Police said they may have more to say on the investigation next week after they've had time to review videos and conduct their investigation.