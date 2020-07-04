Irving Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man Accused of Shooting Wife

Irving police shot and killed a man who opened fire on them when they were responding to a call Saturday morning, the department said.

Officers were called about 10 a.m. to the 800 block of Elwood Road, where a woman reported that she had been shot by her husband.

The man fled before the officers arrived, but they found him in the backyard of a neighboring property, police said.

Police said the officers announced themselves as they went into the backyard and both the man and officers discharged their weapons.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. No officers were injured.

Anyone with information may call Irving police at 972-273-1010. Tips may be made by emailing ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.