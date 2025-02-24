Irving Police ask for help identifying 3 suspects in deadly apartment complex shooting

Irving Police said surveillance video captured three males they believe are connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

On Sunday at approximately 5:00 a.m., Irving police said officers responded to the 3800 block of Evergreen St., to the reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who died.

Police said three suspects and their vehicle were captured on a nearby surveillance camera. Detectives are asking the public to help identify them.

People can contact Detective Gorski at 972-721-3541 at DGorski@cityofirving.org or anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 972-273-1010 (24 hours) or emailing IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org (reference case #25-3825).