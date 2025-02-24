Irving

Irving Police ask for help identifying 3 suspects in deadly apartment complex shooting

Irving Police said a man was found dead Sunday morning after reports of gunshots at an apartment complex

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBCDFW

Irving Police said surveillance video captured three males they believe are connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

On Sunday at approximately 5:00 a.m., Irving police said officers responded to the 3800 block of Evergreen St., to the reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who died.

Police said three suspects and their vehicle were captured on a nearby surveillance camera. Detectives are asking the public to help identify them.

People can contact Detective Gorski at 972-721-3541 at DGorski@cityofirving.org or anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 972-273-1010 (24 hours) or emailing IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org (reference case #25-3825).

Irving
