Irving Police Arrest 4 People for Allegedly Selling Drugs, Guns to High School Students

The Irving Police Department has announced that four people were arrested for selling narcotics and firearms to Irving-area high school students through different social media apps.

According to police, the investigation began in 2020 after the Irving Police Department Narcotics Unit received numerous complaints of people advertising narcotics on social media.

Police said the Irving narcotics unit conducted 14 undercover buys of cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, THC, and other drugs. They also negotiated for the purchase of a firearm.

The narcotics unit notified the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who took on the case due to the weapons and drug trafficking, police said.

According to police, the group leader, 24-year-old Ricardo Rosas Garcia, was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ricardo used multiple social media handles and had at least three co-conspirators who also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess controlled substances with intent to distribute, police said.

Anthony Isaac Ventura, 20, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, and Addiel Isaias Portillo, 25, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison.

Uziel Hernandez, 26, is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28.

Police said the group was also tied to several violent crimes in Irving and illegal firearm sales. They also employed several teenagers as young as 15-years old to sell narcotics throughout North Texas.

According to police, the group put several people's lives in danger by posting false information on social media that specific individuals were cooperating with the

government.

The Irving Police Department encourages anyone with information about illegal activity to contact police at 972-273-1010.